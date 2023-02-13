CHANGE LANGUAGE
Another 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey Week After Massive Tremors that Killed 33,000
1-MIN READ

Another 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey Week After Massive Tremors that Killed 33,000

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 07:56 IST

Istanbul, Turkey

Germany deathcare team search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on February 12, 2023, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria earlier in the week. (AFP)

The USGS said that the earthquake struck Turkey's Kahramanmaras, which was the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor last Monday

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Turkey’s southern city on Sunday, a week after massive tremors killed 33,000 people, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The USGS said that the earthquake struck country’s southern city of Kahramanmaras, which was the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor last Monday.

“A magnitude 4.7, 24 km SSE of Kahramanmaras, Turkey. Time 00:03 hrs; Location: 37.390°N 37.048°E; Depth: 15.7," USGS reported.

The earthquake comes a week after massive tremors of magnitude 7.8 struck Turkey and Syria killing more than 33,000 people and injuring tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria on Monday.

The death toll in Turkey has reached 29,605, while the confirmed death toll in Syria is 4,574.

