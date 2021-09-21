CHANGE LANGUAGE
Another Evacuation Flight Leaves Afghanistan with 21 US Citizens Onboard

Afghan National Army 215th Corps troops disembark an Afghan Air Force (AAF) Black Hawk helicopter during a troop re-supply at Camp Shorabak in Helmand Province July 28, 2018. Picture taken July 28, 2018. To match Special Report USA-AFGHANISTAN/PILOTS. U.S. Marine Corps/1st Lt. Kathleen Kochert/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Ned Price said that we are thankful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with the Taliban.

The US State Department has confirmed that a Qatar Airways flight flew 21 US citizens and 48 permanent residents out of Afghanistan on Sunday.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Monday that the US will continue to help citizens, permanent residents and Afghans affiliated with the US government to depart Afghanistan.

Price said, “We are thankful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with the Taliban."

first published:September 21, 2021, 07:50 IST