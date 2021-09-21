Another Evacuation Flight Leaves Afghanistan with 21 US Citizens Onboard

The US State Department has confirmed that a Qatar Airways flight flew 21 US citizens and 48 permanent residents out of Afghanistan on Sunday.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Monday that the US will continue to help citizens, permanent residents and Afghans affiliated with the US government to depart Afghanistan.

Price said, “We are thankful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with the Taliban."

