Another Suspicious Package for CNN Intercepted at Post Office
The package was intercepted three days after a man was arrested for sending a wave of parcel bombs to prominent Democrats, critics of U.S. President Donald Trump and CNN. He will appear in court to face charges on Monday.
Representative image (Reuters)
Washington: A suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted in Atlanta, the network announced on Monday, as a man accused of mailing bombs to the network and some of U.S. President Donald Trump's leading critics was due to make his first appearance before a federal judge in Miami on Monday.
The package addressed to the news network was intercepted at an Atlanta post office, CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker said in a post on Twitter.
Zucker said there was no imminent danger and that since Wednesday all mail to CNN has been screened at offsite facilities. The Time Warner Center in New York, where CNN's New York operation is located, was evacuated on Wednesday after a suspicious package turned up there.
Cesar Sayoc, a former male stripper and part-time pizza deliveryman, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of mailing at least 14 pipe bombs to CNN, a range of prominent Democrats, and other frequent targets of Trump's scorn, including former President Barack Obama. Sayoc was due to appear in court in Miami later on Monday.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
