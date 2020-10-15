News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Another Thai Protest Leader Arrested After Defiant Call

Another Thai Protest Leader Arrested After Defiant Call

Another leader of Thai antigovernment protests was arrested on Thursday after she vowed to push ahead with a demonstration in defiance of an emergency decree banning meetings of more than four people, video on social media showed.

BANGKOK: Another leader of Thai anti-government protests was arrested on Thursday after she vowed to push ahead with a demonstration in defiance of an emergency decree banning meetings of more than four people, video on social media showed.

Images showed student leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul being taken away in a wheelchair as she gave the three-fingered salute of pro-democracy campaigners. She had said a protest would take place at 4 p.m. (0900 GMT) despite the decree.

Police made no immediate comment. They earlier arrested two other protest leaders as they cleared demonstrators gathered at Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s office to demand his removal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...