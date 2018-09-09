English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anti-Islam Dutch Lawmaker Says No More Prophet Mohammed Cartoons, for Now
Wilders, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Italy, expressed shock over the attack, in which a man stabbed and injured two American tourists at Amsterdam's central station. Dutch media identified the assailant as a 19-year-old Afghan.
Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders appears in court for his appeal against a conviction for inciting discrimination accusing prosecutors of trying to destroy his right to free speech, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 17, 2018 (Reuters)
Loading...
Cernobbio: Dutch lawmaker and anti-Islam campaigner Geert Wilders has said he has no plans, for now, to revive a competition of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed after it emerged as a motive for a stabbing in Amsterdam last week.
Wilders, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Italy, expressed shock over the attack, in which a man stabbed and injured two American tourists at Amsterdam's central station. Dutch media identified the assailant as a 19-year-old Afghan.
The attack came after Wilders cancelled plans to hold the cartoon competition, which had also drawn a complaint by Pakistan's new foreign minister, who said cartoon depictions of the Prophet could incite hate and intolerance.
"For now I will not be doing it soon again, for sure," Wilders told Reuters at the Ambrosetti conference, where he had been invited to speak on the future of the European Union.
"On the one hand you say that you should never give in to people who threaten to use violence against freedom of speech," he said, adding that he had spent 15 years living in safe houses and escorted by a security detail due to constant death threats.
"If it would have been only about me, I would have continued and done it again but it was not only about me -- it was about innocent people," he said.
Wilders, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Italy, expressed shock over the attack, in which a man stabbed and injured two American tourists at Amsterdam's central station. Dutch media identified the assailant as a 19-year-old Afghan.
The attack came after Wilders cancelled plans to hold the cartoon competition, which had also drawn a complaint by Pakistan's new foreign minister, who said cartoon depictions of the Prophet could incite hate and intolerance.
"For now I will not be doing it soon again, for sure," Wilders told Reuters at the Ambrosetti conference, where he had been invited to speak on the future of the European Union.
"On the one hand you say that you should never give in to people who threaten to use violence against freedom of speech," he said, adding that he had spent 15 years living in safe houses and escorted by a security detail due to constant death threats.
"If it would have been only about me, I would have continued and done it again but it was not only about me -- it was about innocent people," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTuber Changed Lyrics of Bollywood Song 'Pyaar Kar' Because Love Has no Gender Anymore
- Diego Maradona's New Club Owned by Powerful Clan With Drug Trafficking Ties
- Brand New Rolls-Royce Ghost Worth Rs 7 Crore Crashed in Mumbai During First Drive
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
- I Am Married to the Greatest Man in the World: Anushka Sharma
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...