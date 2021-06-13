CHANGE LANGUAGE
Anti-Netanyahu Coalition 'Represents All of Israel', Says Naftali Bennett

File photo of Naftali Bennett. (Image: Reuters)

Speaking over raucous boos from some members of the Knesset, Israel's legislature, the tech multimillionaire and former Netanyahu protege also vowed that the motley coalition of ideological rivals would oppose a renewed deal on Iran's nuclear programme.

Naftali Bennett, the far right lawmaker set to replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister if parliament approves a new government, promised Sunday that the coalition “represents all of Israel".

Speaking over raucous boos from some members of the Knesset, Israel’s legislature, the tech multimillionaire and former Netanyahu protege also vowed that the motley coalition of ideological rivals would oppose a renewed deal on Iran’s nuclear programme.

“Israel won’t let Iran have nuclear weapons," Bennett said at the special session, set to vote Sunday evening in a move that would end Netanyahu’s 12-year reign.

first published:June 13, 2021, 21:09 IST