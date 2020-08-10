WORLD

Antonio Banderas says he's tested positive for coronavirus

Antonio Banderas says he's tested positive for COVID19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.

NEW YORK Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.

The Spanish actor announced his positive test in a post Monday on Instagram. Banderas said he would spend his time in isolation reading, writing and making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm.

I would like to add that I am relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and hoping to recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that I and so many people in the world are suffering from, wrote Banderas.

A spokeperson for Banderas didn’t immediate respond to messages Monday.

Earlier this year, Banderas was nominated for the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in Pedro Almodvars Pain & Glory.”

  • First Published: August 10, 2020, 11:15 PM IST
