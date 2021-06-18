Antonio Guterres Reelected as United Nations Secretary General

Antonio Guterres has been re-elected as the Secretary General of the United Nations for a second five-year term.

The UN Security Council recommended his name to the 193-member General Assembly after a closed meeting on June 8. Estonia’s Ambassador to the UN Sven Jurgenson, President of the Council for month of June, had made the announcement.

“Even though we had only one official candidate, the process of the selection has not changed since last time. Now we pass on the torch to the UN General Assembly," he had said.

The UN secretary general is appointed by the UN General Assembly based on the recommendation of the Security Council. Each Secretary-General has the option of a second term if they can gather enough support from the Member States.

Guterres, the ninth Secretary-General of the United Nations, took oath of office on January 1, 2017 and his first term ends on December 31 this year. Former Prime Minister of Portugal, Guterres served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from a decade from June 2005 to December 2015.

