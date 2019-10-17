Take the pledge to vote

'Attempt to Divert Water Flow Would be Considered An Act of Aggression': Pak Reacts to Modi's Remarks

Addressing an election rally in Haryana early this week, PM Modi reportedly said that his government would stop the water flowing to Pakistan.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
'Attempt to Divert Water Flow Would be Considered An Act of Aggression': Pak Reacts to Modi's Remarks
File photo of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (Reuters)

Islamabad: Pakistan said on Thursday that it has "exclusive rights" over three Western rivers and any attempt by India to divert the flow of these rivers would be considered an "act of aggression".

Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal made the remarks during his weekly media briefing here in response to a question regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks to stop water flowing to Pakistan.

Addressing an election rally in Haryana early this week, Modi reportedly said that his government would stop the water flowing to Pakistan.

Faisal said that Pakistan had "exclusive rights" over the waters of three Western rivers under the Indus Water Treaty.

"Any attempt by India to divert the flows of these rivers will be considered an act of aggression and Pakistan has the right to respond," he said, without naming the rivers.

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter". New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to accept the reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric. India has maintained that 'terror and talks cannot go together'.

