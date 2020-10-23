Next Story
Any Country That Interferes with US Elections Will Pay a Price, Says Biden
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden holds up his face mask while speaking during a campaign stop in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Democratic White House challenger Joe Biden warned in his final debate with Donald Trump on Thursday any country that interferes in the US election "will pay a price" if he is elected.
"I made it clear that any country, no matter who it is, if it interferes with American elections will pay a price. They will pay a price," Biden said.
A day before the debate, US authorities had warned that Russia and Iran took steps to influence public opinion ahead of the November 3 vote.