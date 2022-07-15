‘Anyone But Rishi’: Boris Johnson Asked Sunak Rivals To Lend Weight To Truss, Mordaunt

Boris Johnson is keen to see his foreign secretary Liz Truss and minister of state for trade Penny Mordaunt as finalists in the race for becoming the UK prime minister.

The prime minister who was forced to resign reportedly asked those who were knocked out of the PM race to back anyone but Rishi Sunak, UK news agency The Times reported.

Though Johnson’s aides denied that any such comments were made by Johnson, people familiar with the developments told the news agency that Johnson begged Sunak’s rivals to back anyone but him.

The people mentioned above also said that Johnson is backing Liz Truss to be the next UK prime minister. Though it remains unclear if Boris’ support for Truss comes due to Sunak resigning on July 6 which precipitated the downfall of Boris Johnson.

Johnson, however, said he will not comment or participate publicly in discussions regarding the leadership race for the head of the Conservative Party as well as the race for the No. 10 Downing Street.

Though Penny Mordaunt is facing attacks from within her party for some calling her ‘woke’ for supporting trans rights, Johnson is alright with her also being the frontrunner in the race for the PM.

“The whole No 10 team hates Rishi. It’s personal. It’s vitriolic. They don’t blame Saj (Sajid Javid) for bringing him down. They blame Rishi. They think he was planning this for months,” the person mentioned above told the news agency.

The comments point to Rishi Sunak’s campaign website whose domain shows that it was made in December 2021, indicating that the former chancellor may have been planning this move. He resigned moments after Sajid Javid tendered his resignation.

Despite the attacks on Sunak, he remains the frontrunner after Suella Braverman and Jeremy Hunt were ousted from the race. Mordaunt is catching up and Truss is seeking backers and was handed a boost when Braverman endorsed her.

The right wing of the Conservative Party has asked its MPs to cast their support to a candidate that will challenge Sunak (and even Mordaunt) and who they feel will rightly represent the Tories.

The section believes that candidate should be Liz Truss.

(with inputs from DailyMail, The Times)

