1-min read

Anyone Who 'Touches' Iran Tanker Risks US Sanctions, Says Secretary of State Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that if Iranian supertanker that left Gibraltar on Sunday again heads to Syria, they will take every action including sanctions to prevent that.

Associated Press

Updated:August 21, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
Anyone Who 'Touches' Iran Tanker Risks US Sanctions, Says Secretary of State Pompeo
A view of the Grace 1 super tanker in the British territory of Gibraltar on August 15, 2019. (Image: AP Photo)
United Nations: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says anyone who "touches," supports or allows an Iranian tanker carrying crude oil to dock risks US sanctions.

He told reporters Tuesday that if an Iranian supertanker that left Gibraltar on Sunday again heads to Syria, "we'll take every action we can consistent with those sanctions to prevent that."

The Iranian vessel was detained for a month for allegedly attempting to violate European Union sanctions on Syria. Gibraltar authorities rejected US attempts to seize the tanker.

Pompeo said the US doesn't want crude oil to go to Syria because it will be "off-loaded, sold, used by the Quds force, an organization that has killed countless Americans and people all across the world." He said he believes this rationale "is shared by the entire world."

