AP: Property Dispute Turns Violent in Srikakulam, Relatives Dump Tractor Load of Gravel Sand on Women

A long pending property dispute in the Haripuram village of the Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh has led to murder attempt on two women by their relatives who dumped a tractor load of gravel sand upon the duo. The locals saved them and the duo filed a police complaint against the relatives.

Kotra Narayana, Sitharam and Lakhmi Narayana are siblings. Kotra married Dalamma and got a daughter Savitri. Kotra Narayana’s brothers have sons named Kotra Rama Rao, Kotra Anandra Rao and Kotra Prakasha Rao.

After the death of Kotra Narayana, Dalamma and Savitri have been fighting for their equal share in the joint properties of the family on par with Narayana’s brothers Sitaram and Lakshmi Narayana. They registered their protest with fast unto death earlier. They withdrew the protest after the local MLA Seediri Appalaraju assured them to get justice in this regard.

Meanwhile, one of the relatives Kotra Rama Rao has started dumping gravel sand by a tractor in the house site of the joint property adjacent to the road near HB Colony. The mother-daughter duo reached the spot and raised their objection. Demanding their equal share in the property, the duo went to the rear side of the tractor and tried to obstruct the dumping of the gravel sand. Least bothered about their demand, the persons at the site dumped tractor loads of gravel.

The locals, who rushed to the spot after hearing the cry of the mother and daughter, rescued them from the pile of gravel. The duo alleged that the accused attempted to murder them by dumping the gravel sand upon them. Sub Inspector of Police Ravi Kumar has said that they filed a case against Kotra Rama Rao after the victims registered a complaint with the Mandasa Police. The investigation is on.

