AP Source: ACC presidents to delay voting on new schedule

A person involved in the situation says the Atlantic Coast Conference university presidents are expected to delay voting on a revised football schedule for the league when they meet Wednesday.

Online sports network Stadium first reported the ACC’s change of plans.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the ACC had not publicly revealed its plans. ACC athletic directors have been working on schedule models to accommodate potential COVID-19 disruptions this season if it is played.

The models include either 10 conference games and one nonconference or eight conference games and one nonconference. They also include Notre Dame playing as a full league member for 2020, though there were financial considerations still to be worked out between the ACC and the school.

Presidents were expected to vote on alterations to the schedule and adding Notre Dame this week, but decided it would be best to wait until after an NCAA Board of Governors meeting that’s scheduled for Tuesday, the person said.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor