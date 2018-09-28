Apple Store in US Robbed Twice in Less Than 12 Hours During iPhone XS Launch Weekend

: Electronics worth tens of thousands of dollars were stolen from the Palo Alto Apple store in California in almost 12 hours during the iPhone XS launch weekend, the media reported."According to Palo Alto police, the city's Apple store was first hit at 7PM on Saturday. In this round, the eight suspects got off with $57,000 worth of demo iPhone models -- including the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max -- and various other products. Immediately after the robbery, they fled in multiple vehicles," 9to5Mac reported late on Wednesday.In two days, the Palo Alto store was robbed of $107,000 worth of iPhones, computers and electronics.Notably, burglaries at Apple stores have become common over the past few years, with suspects taking incredibly quick approaches to swiping expensive products.The two robberies at the Palo Alto Apple store comes after last week's launch of the iPhone XS and super premium iPhone XS Max which attracted higher than average enthusiasts to Apple stores through the weekend.Between late August and September, six Apple Stores in the region were reportedly robbed at least nine times.On Sunday, an Apple Store in Santa Rosa area was also robbed for the second time in less than a month, according to Fox News.