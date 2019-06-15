Take the pledge to vote

From Apples to Almonds, 28 Items to Get Costlier as India Imposes Tit-for-tat Tariffs on US Products

Reuters

Updated:June 15, 2019, 11:26 PM IST
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India will impose higher tariffs on 28 US products including almonds, apples and walnuts, a government notification said on Saturday. The new duties take effect from Sunday.

Reuters had previously reported that India was preparing to levy higher tariffs following Washington's withdrawal of key trade privileges for New Delhi.

India initially issued an order in June last year to raise import taxes as high as 120% on a slew of US items, incensed by Washington's refusal to exempt it from higher steel and aluminium tariffs.

From June 5, President Donald Trump scrapped trade privileges under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) for India, the biggest beneficiary of a scheme that allowed duty-free exports of up to $5.6 billion from the country.

But New Delhi repeatedly delayed raising tariffs as the two nations engaged in trade talks. Trade between them stood at about $142.1 billion in 2018.

India is by far the largest buyer of US almonds, paying $543 million for more than half of US almond exports in 2018, US Department of Agriculture data shows. It is the second largest buyer of US apples, taking $156 million worth in 2018.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is expected to visit India this month, said this week the US was open to dialogue to resolve trade differences with India, through greater access for American companies to its markets.

Dates for Pompeo's visit have not been officially announced but media said it could be ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with Trump in more than two years, on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Japan, on June 28 and 29.

Trump has repeatedly called out India for its high tariffs, even though the two countries have developed close political and security ties.

