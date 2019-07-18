Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Appreciate ICJ's Decision Not to Acquit, Return Kulbhushan Jadhav to India, Says Imran Khan

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said Kulbhushan Jadhav was guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan and the country would proceed further as per law.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
Appreciate ICJ's Decision Not to Acquit, Return Kulbhushan Jadhav to India, Says Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
In his first reaction after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) granted stay on the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he appreciated the world court’s decision “not to acquit, release and return Jadhav to India”.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said Jadhav was guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan and the country would proceed further as per law.

On Wednesday, the ICJ called for Pakistan to grant Jadhav consular access, a right he had been denied so far. It also stated that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by doing so, and directed it to review the death sentence ordered by a military court at a closed trial.

India's lead counsel in the case, Harish Salve, said the judgment had "gladdened our hearts". He added, "There is relief, satisfaction and a lot of hope. The judgment has restored our faith in the rule of law, in the ICJ and in the systems which we as mankind put together to protect the citizens of the world."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the verdict, saying that "truth and justice" had prevailed.

Sushma Swaraj, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda also welcomed the judgment. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Amarinder Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, and Asaduddin Owaisi were among others who joined in the celebrations.

Ministy of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "This landmark judgment validates India's position on the matter." He added, "We will continue to work vigorously for Kulbhushan Jadhav's early release and return to India."

