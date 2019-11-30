Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'Are You Brain-dead?' Turkey's Erdogan Lashes Out at Emmanuel Macron Before NATO Summit

The comments drew a swift rebuke from the French foreign ministry, which summoned Turkey's ambassador to Paris to protest over what a French presidential adviser called "insults".

Reuters

Updated:November 30, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Are You Brain-dead?' Turkey's Erdogan Lashes Out at Emmanuel Macron Before NATO Summit
File photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REUTERS)

Instanbul/Paris: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Emmanuel Macron's warning that NATO was dying reflects a "sick and shallow" understanding, telling the French president "you should check whether you are brain dead".

The comments drew a swift rebuke from the French foreign ministry, which summoned Turkey's ambassador to Paris to protest over what a French presidential adviser called "insults".

Erdogan was speaking days ahead of a summit of the military alliance, which Macron has said is experiencing "brain death" because of U.S. unpredictability under President Donald Trump and strained ties with Turkey.

The Turkish and French presidents, who have traded criticism over Ankara's cross-border offensive in northeast Syria, will be among NATO leaders meeting at a summit of the transatlantic alliance in Britain on Dec. 4.

"I'm addressing Mr Macron from Turkey and I will say it at NATO: You should check whether you are brain dead first," Erdogan said.

Macron said in an interview three weeks ago there was a lack of strategic coordination between European allies on the one hand and the United States and Turkey, on the other. He has also decried NATO's inability to react to what he called Turkey's "crazy" offensive into northern Syria.

On Friday, French officials said they expected substantial clarifications from Erdogan rather than a war of words.

"Let's be clear, these are not statements, they are insults," a presidential adviser said. "The president says things clearly. It's up to Turkey to provide the answers that we and many allies expect."

Macron's adviser said that beyond the issue of Turkey's offensive in Syria, its refusal to back a NATO defence plan for the Baltic republics and Poland was unacceptable.

"Turkey can't take the defence plans of Poland and the Baltic countries hostage," the adviser said.

Turkey is refusing to back a NATO defence plan for the three Baltic states and Poland unless it secures more political support from its allies for its fight against Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria.

Ankara views the YPG as terrorists with links to militant Kurdish separatists in southeast Turkey.

Macron's remarks on NATO drew strong reaction from France's neighbours who say Europe still has to rely heavily on the U.S.-led alliance for its defence. Macron said on Thursday his remarks had been a useful wake-up call and that he would not apologise for saying them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram