Argentine Cartoonist Quino, Creator Of "Mafalda" Comic, Dies

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2008 file photo, Argentine cartoonist Joaquin Salvador Lavado, better known as "Quino," poses with his character Mafalda during a news conference in Mexico City. Lavado passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, according to his editor Daniel Divinsky who announced it on social media. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Joaqun Salvador Lavado, an Argentine cartoonist better known as Quino whose satirical comic strip about a socially conscious girl named Mafalda with a loathing for soup,found fans across Latin America, Europe and beyond, died on Wednesday at the age of 88.

Quinos Mafalda comic strip was first published in 1964 and the humorist maintained a dedicated following throughout his career even after he moved onto other projects, skewering social conventions through ordinary characters who endured absurdity, exploitation, authoritarianism and their own limitations.

Quino died. All good people in the country and in the world will mourn him, tweeted Daniel Divinsky, the cartoonists former editor.

Quino, who had suffered health problems in recent years, was remembered affectionately by Argentinas political class, which was frequently the target of his acerbic humor.

Cristina Fernndez de Kirchner, Argentinas vice president and former two-term president, uploaded a video to Twitter in which Quino had wished her good luck in governing. De Kirchner said Quino had said things that could not be said a reference to censorship during Argentinas military dictatorship in the 1970s and 1980s and that he challenged society with great strength.

Quino was creator of the unforgettable Mafalda and one of the most international cartoonists in Spanish, the Madrid-based Royal Spanish Academy said. His precise words traveled to both sides of the Atlantic thanks to his cartoons and his peculiar sense of humor.

Mafalda, whose 6-year-old protagonist ponders the worlds problems to her parents bemusement, has sometimes been compared to the Peanuts comic strip created by Charles Schulz.

