Arizona Republican Senator Trails Democratic Challenger - Reuters/Ipsos Poll

WASHINGTON: Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly is leading Arizona’s Republican incumbent Martha McSally among likely voters in the Nov. 3 elections, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Wednesday.

There are about 10 competitive U.S. Senate races this year, eight with vulnerable Republican incumbents and two with vulnerable Democrats. To have a majority in the Senate, Democrats need to pick up three seats if the party wins the White House, which gives the vice president a tie-breaking vote, and four if not.

The following is the latest Reuters/Ipsos polling on three Senate races:

ARIZONA (SEPT. 29 – Oct. 7 POLL)

* 51% plan to vote for the Democratic challenger, former astronaut Mike Kelly.

* 41% of likely voters polled say they plan to vote for incumbent Republican Martha McSally, with the remaining voters undecided or planning to vote for another candidate.

* 3% say they have already voted.

NORTH CAROLINA (SEPT. 29 – Oct. 6 POLL)

* 47% of likely voters polled said they planned to vote for the Democratic challenger, former state Senator Cal Cunningham. Cunningham last week issued a public apology after sending sexually themed text messages to a woman who is not his wife.

* 42% planned to vote for incumbent Republican Thom Tillis, with the remaining voters undecided or planning to vote for another candidate. Tillis has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and said he would isolate at home for 10 days. The number of undecided voters had risen slightly for the last poll two weeks ago.

* 8% said they had already voted.

MICHIGAN (SEPT. 29 – Oct. 6 POLL)

* 50% of likely voters polled said they planned to vote for incumbent Democrat Gary Peters.

* 43% planned to vote for Republican challenger John James, with the remaining voters undecided or planning to vote for another candidate.

* 10% said they had already voted.

NOTES: The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and in English. The Arizona survey included 663 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. The earlier Michigan poll surveyed 709 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. North Carolina’s surveyed 693 likely voters and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

