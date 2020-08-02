WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Arkansas sharpshooter Joe returning for junior season

Arkansas sharpshooter Joe returning for junior season

Arkansas sharpshooter Isaiah Joe will return for his junior season after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft.

Share this:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Arkansas sharpshooter Isaiah Joe will return for his junior season after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft.

I know a lot of people have been waiting to hear my decision, Joe said in a statement on Saturday. But this has definitely been one not to be rushed. After all things considered, I have decided to play my next season at the University of Arkansas and continue my dream as a Hog.

A 6-foot-5 guard from Fort Smith, Arkansas, Joe led the SEC in 3-pointers made with 94 and was fourth nationally with 3.62 per game in 2019-20.

Joe averaged 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game last season. He tied the SEC freshman record with 113 3-pointers in 2018-19, also tying for fourth in NCAA history among freshmen.

___

Also Watch

Sushant's Ex- Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Says She Suspects Foul Play In His Death | CNN News18

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 2, 2020, 1:14 AM IST
Next Story
Loading