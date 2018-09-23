GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Armed Man Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace, Police Ruled Out Terror Angle

Police said the 38-year-old was carrying a Taser stun gun, adding that he remains in custody.

AFP

Updated:September 23, 2018, 11:02 PM IST
Buckingham Palace. (AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS)
London: An armed man was arrested Sunday at the entrance of Buckingham Palace, London police said, ruling out the possibility it was terror related.

"It's not terrorism related. It's just a single standalone incident," a police spokeswoman told AFP.

She provided no other details.
