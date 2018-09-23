English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Armed Man Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace, Police Ruled Out Terror Angle
Police said the 38-year-old was carrying a Taser stun gun, adding that he remains in custody.
Buckingham Palace. (AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS)
London: An armed man was arrested Sunday at the entrance of Buckingham Palace, London police said, ruling out the possibility it was terror related.
Police said the 38-year-old was carrying a Taser stun gun, adding that he remains in custody.
"It's not terrorism related. It's just a single standalone incident," a police spokeswoman told AFP.
She provided no other details.
