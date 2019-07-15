Armed Man Storms Baltimore Clinic Demanding Methadone, Shoots Dead Two
Local media reported multiple people were being carried out on stretchers from the treatment centre.
Paramedics transport a patient from the Man Alive drug treatment center on Maryland Avenue Monday, July 15, 2019 shortly after the shooting.
Baltimore (US): Police in Baltimore say two people are dead and a police officer and another person are injured following a shooting at a methadone clinic.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Monday that the police sergeant is in stable condition and has gone into surgery.
Harrison said the suspect who fired at the sergeant is dead as well as another person who was found inside the clinic. A woman who was injured by gunfire inside the clinic is expected to survive.
Harrison said the shooting was reported shortly after 7 am He said the incident was captured on video by body cameras worn by the officers.
Witnesses told The Baltimore Sun a man had entered the clinic with a gun and demanded methadone.
