Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Armed Man Storms Baltimore Clinic Demanding Methadone, Shoots Dead Two

Local media reported multiple people were being carried out on stretchers from the treatment centre.

AFP

Updated:July 15, 2019, 9:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Armed Man Storms Baltimore Clinic Demanding Methadone, Shoots Dead Two
Paramedics transport a patient from the Man Alive drug treatment center on Maryland Avenue Monday, July 15, 2019 shortly after the shooting.
Loading...

Baltimore (US): Police in Baltimore say two people are dead and a police officer and another person are injured following a shooting at a methadone clinic.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Monday that the police sergeant is in stable condition and has gone into surgery.

Harrison said the suspect who fired at the sergeant is dead as well as another person who was found inside the clinic. A woman who was injured by gunfire inside the clinic is expected to survive.

Harrison said the shooting was reported shortly after 7 am He said the incident was captured on video by body cameras worn by the officers.

Witnesses told The Baltimore Sun a man had entered the clinic with a gun and demanded methadone.

The Baltimore Sun reports multiple people were being carried out on stretchers from the treatment centre.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram