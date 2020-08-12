Armenia extends state of emergency over coronavirus until Sept. 11

YEREVAN Armenia on Wednesday extended a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak until Sept. 11 despite a decline in number of daily infections.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a government meeting that Armenia had a chance to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and citizens should continue wearing face masks, which became mandatory from May.

Regardless of the emergency situation, almost all sectors of the Armenian economy are functioning after businesses reopened in early May to ward off economic collapse.

School classes are scheduled to resume from Sept. 15. A decision on the reopening of higher educational institutions will be made later.

The country’s borders remain closed and international flights have not yet resumed, but Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said last week that the government planned to increase the number of charter flights to and from Armenia.

A ban on foreigners entering Armenia has been removed, but visitors from abroad should self-isolate for 14 days on the arrival.

Public gatherings, strikes and family celebrations of not more than 40 people are allowed if the social distance is kept and face masks are worn.

Armenia, a country of around 3 million, has registered 40,794 confirmed coronavirus cases and 806 deaths as of Wednesday from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. Daily infections have dropped to around 200 after being 400-500 in July.

It is the worst-affected country in the South Caucasus region.

