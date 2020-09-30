News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Armenia Publishes Photos Of Wreckage It Says Is SU-25 Warplane Shot Down By Turkish F-16 Jet

Armenia Publishes Photos Of Wreckage It Says Is SU-25 Warplane Shot Down By Turkish F-16 Jet

Armenia posted pictures on an online government platform on Wednesday of the wreckage of a plane it said was a SU25 warplane shot down by a Turkish fighter jet on Sept 29.

YEREVAN: Armenia posted pictures on an online government platform on Wednesday of the wreckage of a plane it said was a SU-25 warplane shot down by a Turkish fighter jet on Sept 29.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied Yerevan’s claim that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down the Armenian plane, killing the pilot. On Wednesday Armenia’s defence ministry named the pilot as Major Valeri Danelin.

Fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh entered a fourth day on Wednesday in the biggest eruption of their decades-old conflict since a 1994 ceasefire. [nL4N2GR273]

‘s unified info centre, an online governmental platform,

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 30, 2020, 9:37 AM IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...