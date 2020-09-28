Armenian Envoy Says Turkey Sent 4,000 Syrian Fighters To Azerbaijan Amid Fighting - Ifax

MOSCOW: Armenia’s ambassador to Russia said on Monday that Turkey had sent around 4,000 fighters from northern Syria to Azerbaijan amid fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ambassador said the fighters were taking part in fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inside Azerbaijan that is run by ethnic Armenians, the RIA news agency reported.

Armenian and Azeri forces exchanged fierce fire for a second day on Monday over the region, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy artillery.

Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor