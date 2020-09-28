WORLD

1-MIN READ

Armenian Envoy Says Turkey Sent 4,000 Syrian Fighters To Azerbaijan Amid Fighting - Ifax

Armenia's ambassador to Russia said on Monday that Turkey had sent around 4,000 fighters from northern Syria to Azerbaijan amid fighting over the breakaway region of NagornoKarabakh, the Interfax news agency reported.

MOSCOW: Armenia’s ambassador to Russia said on Monday that Turkey had sent around 4,000 fighters from northern Syria to Azerbaijan amid fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ambassador said the fighters were taking part in fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inside Azerbaijan that is run by ethnic Armenians, the RIA news agency reported.

Armenian and Azeri forces exchanged fierce fire for a second day on Monday over the region, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy artillery.

Turkey is a close ally of Azerbaijan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 28, 2020, 1:54 PM IST
