'Army Chief is Name of Establishment in Pakistan': Imran Khan Says Extension to Gen Bajwa a 'Blunder'

Former prime minister Imran Khan has termed his decision to extend former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure a “blunder”, adding that in Pakistan, “army chief is the name of the establishment”.

“The establishment is not the name of a man. In Pakistan, army chief is the name of the establishment. We have no contact with New Army Chief General Asim Munir,” Khan said.

Recalling his decision to extend Bajwa’s tenure in 2019, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief claimed that the former army chief acquired the services of former Pakistani ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani to lobby against him in the United States.

“For the first time in Pakistan’s history, people did not accept the regime change,” he said, referring to his unceremonious exit from the top post.

Khan said ties with Gen Bajwa strained when the latter demanded an NRO for ‘political opponents’. “The former army chief was against the accountability drive as he demanded an NRO and changes in National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” he alleged.

Khan said he wanted to give the new army chief the benefit of the doubt and would let the media know if there was any message from him.

The PTI chairman also lambasted the postings and transfers in Punjab following the dissolution of provincial assembly, saying people involved in ‘violence’ during the party’s May 25 long march were being appointed.

Khan also claimed in a meeting with the party spokespersons that a new plan has been hatched to kill him, for which two people from South Waziristan have been assigned the task. He also said a certain amount has been paid to the two professional killers to get rid of him.

