Around 20 Dead After Suspected Jihadi Attack on Burkina Faso's Gold Mine
The attack on Friday took place not far from where alleged jihadists blew up a bridge linking two northern towns in mid-September.
Picture for representation.
Ouagadougou: Around 20 people were killed in an attack on a gold mining site in northern Burkina Faso, security sources said, the latest incident in a spate of violence generally blamed on a jihadist insurgency.
"Armed individuals attacked the gold mining site at Dolmane... leaving around 20 dead, mainly gold miners," one source said on Saturday.
The attack on Friday took place not far from where alleged jihadists blew up a bridge linking two northern towns in mid-September.
