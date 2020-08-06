Arrest warrant for German suspect in Mccann case is illegal, EU court adviser says

BRUSSELS A European arrest warrant for a German man, whom German and British investigators suspect of murdering British toddler Madeleine McCann, issued for another case was illegal, an adviser to Europe’s top court said on Thursday.

The 43-year-old German was extradited to Germany from Italy under the warrant in 2018 and subsequently convicted and sentenced for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in December 2019.

German authorities were required to get the consent of the Italian authorities to carry out their proceedings lawfully, Advocate General Michal Bobek at the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union said in a non-binding opinion.

