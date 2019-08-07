Pakistan Should Cut off Diplomatic Ties with India, Says Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad: Pakistan should cut off its diplomatic ties with India, its Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday after the Indian government revoked Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament called to discuss the situation in Kashmir, Chaudhry asked, "Why is the Indian ambassador here? Why are we are not cutting off diplomatic relations? When there is no diplomacy between the two countries, then what is our ambassador doing there (in India)?"

Chaudhry said although Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria is a good person, he represents a "fascist regime".

Pakistan is also likely to downgrade its diplomatic relations with India in the aftermath of the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and the scrapping of Article 370 that guaranteed the state special status, top sources in the Pakistani government told CNN-News18.

According to the sources, Islamabad would also increase troop deployment after India announcement that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) is an integral part of India.

Shireen Mazari, Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights, said the government will use all international forums to highlight the gravity of the situation and will also make efforts to call a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Chaudhry said that "Pakistan should not let Kashmir become another Palestine."

"Pakistan should not be afraid of war because honour is important than anything," he said. We have to choose between dishonour and war. Wars are fought for honour, and not to win or lose. So we should not be afraid of wars."

Earlier, while talking to a private news channel, Chaudhry said Islamabad can approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against India for its decision to scrap the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Separately, the leaders in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir also demanded that the diplomatic ties with India should be cut off.

(With inputs from PTI)

