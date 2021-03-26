As Bangladesh Celebrates 50th Independence Day, Here's How it Was Formed

The riverine country of Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world, with a predominantly Muslim population. As the eastern portion of the historical region of Bengal, the area was once formed along with West Bengal. With the partition of India in 1947, it became the Pakistani province of East Bengal (later renamed East Pakistan), one of five provinces of Pakistan, separated from the other four by 1,100 miles (1,800 km) of Indian territory. However, in 1971 it became the independent country of Bangladesh, with its capital at Dhaka.