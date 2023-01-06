Donald Trump Receives One Vote as Deadlock Continues over US Speaker's Post, Draws Laughter | WATCH

As the US House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker, former US president Donald Trump’s name was met with laughter after he received one vote for the position.

Even after four days, 12 rounds of voting and countless popcorn emojis later, the House of Representatives failed to elect the next Speaker of the House.

This Speaker’s election in the US has made history as someone vying for the role has not won in the first round of voting for the first time in a century.

Trump, who has backed Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, got the vote from Matt Gaetz.

The dissident Florida congressman Gaetz casted his vote for the former president as a symbolic but pointed sign of the broad divisions over the Republican Party’s future.

Gaetz formally nominated Trump to be House speaker on the 11th round of voting.

"The honorable Donald J Trump of Florida has received one [vote]"*members start laughing* pic.twitter.com/B0q8nknZEP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2023

In the video of the voting, shared by American journalist Aaron Rupar, House clerk Cheryl Johnson read out the votes and said, “The honorable Donald J Trump of Florida has received one (vote)." Her speech was met with a chorus of laughter.

Democrats said it was time to get serious. “This sacred House of Representatives needs a leader," said Democrat Joe Neguse of Colorado, nominating his own party’s leader, Hakeem Jeffries, as speaker.

The deadlock has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy. Democratic leader Jeffries of New York won the most votes on every ballot but also remained short of a majority. McCarthy ran second, gaining no ground.

Pressure has grown with each passing day for McCarthy to somehow find the votes he needs or step aside. The incoming Republican chairmen of the House’s Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Intelligence committees all said national security was at risk.

Read all the Latest News here