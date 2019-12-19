As Drought Drags on in Australia, Police Hunt for Thieves Who Stole 3 Lakh Litres of Water
The thieves drained the water from two tanks on a property west of Sydney.
Representative image/Reuters
Sydney: Australian police are hunting for thieves who stole 300,000 litres (79,000 gallons) of water amid the worst drought to hit the east of the country in decades, officials said Thursday.
The thieves drained the water from two tanks on a property in Evans Plains, a hamlet about three hours west of Sydney in New South Wales state, police said.
The theft was discovered Sunday, but could have occurred anytime in the previous two weeks, they said.
"Police wish to speak with anyone who saw water trucks or vehicles fitted with equipment/ability to cart water in the Evans Plains area," they said in a statement.
A police spokeswoman said the prolonged drought and water shortages suffered across parts of outback New South Wales likely prompted the crime.
"I would think that the recent conditions with drought etc had something to do with it," she said.
Australia is the most arid inhabited continent and has just gone through it's driest southern spring on record, with no significant rain forecast in coming months.
New South Wales has been the region hardest hit by the drought, with a number of towns running out of water, farms in crisis and ranchers forced to sell off livestock.
The state is also suffering from unprecedented bushfires across vast swathes of land left tinder-dry by the drought, which scientists say have been exacerbated by global warming.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rani Mukerji to Team up with Saif Ali Khan on Bunty Aur Babli 2
- FASTags Are Now Mandatory From January 15; Here is What to do if You Need to Buy One
- Visiting Museums, Galleries and Concerts Can Help You Live Longer, Says New Research
- Brazil's 79-Year-Old Granny Turns Lingerie Model, Wants to Make Elderly Women 'Visible'
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio