As Fear of 'Mild-mannered' Omicron Ebbs, Hope Rises for a Virus-free New Year

Britain has seen the highest of the peaks of the new wave of Covid, as it did with the earlier mutant last year. But the latest patterns it is following have raised hopes that the worst of the pandemic wave may be over.

The new upswing in cases comes with a downswing or at times at the least a disproportionately low upswing in the number of hospitalisations and deaths. Over long stretches, deaths and infections have actually come down as the number of cases rises. At other times they are not rising anywhere near proportionately, though last week still saw a 38 per cent rise in the number of hospitalisations.

The reported upswing in infections is significant but nowhere near as cataclysmic as any doubling of cases every two days as predicted earlier. The spread is still of course hugely greater than the reported number, based mostly on self-tests carried out at home and then reported on a government site. Many who test positive do not report those results. And as ever, the detection is slower than the spread.

The growing number of infections and the seven-day isolation to follow has meant nevertheless that tens of thousands of medical staff are off work every day, with that number rising alongside the number of reported infections. A senior manager of the National Health Service said that medical staff at hospitals are “dropping like flies”. That in turn has meant a cutdown in normal medical services. This could be the most serious fallout of this wave of the virus.

Cross-border parties

In line with the new optimism, the government in England has permitted partying up to New Year’s Eve following on from Christmas, with a review due later. This is leading to some peculiarities. Tighter restrictions have been enforced in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, the other three nations within the United Kingdom. Pubs in England are preparing for what many foresee as an “invasion” from Wales particularly for New Year’s Eve parties.

Scottish deputy first minister John Swinney has urged Scots not to travel to England to party. There is no ban on such travel, but he has said it would be against the spirit of restrictions in Scotland. He warned that the Omicron variant is still leading to a “serious situation”.

In England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that people should feel free to celebrate through the festive season but remain “cautious” and “sensible”. Such caution is advised even though Omicron has now widely been accepted to be a far milder version of the virus than Delta.

What it means for India

The British pattern has a strong bearing on the spread of Omicron in India, only just taking off. A massive number of infections is now inevitable. That Omicron is milder is a far greater boon to India than it is to Britain.

The challenge of containing and treating a serious spread would of course be far greater for India. But India is also without the Pfizer jab, seemingly the most effective antidote to Omicron. A recent study claims that the AstraZeneca vaccine, given out in India as Covishield, has a degree of effectiveness through a third booster shot. But this protection is only a fraction as effective as a Pfizer booster – according to a study reported in The Lancet no more than about 5 to 7 per cent as effective.

The British government, after claiming the development of the AstraZeneca vaccine through research at Oxford University as a triumph of British science, had ditched AstraZeneca altogether. It is giving only Pfizer as a booster, and placed an order for 120 million doses more of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with no further orders for AstraZeneca. The US never approved AstraZeneca in the first place.

India’s launch of a third booster vaccination drive may be close to useless in the face of the emerging data, with the sole virtue that it’s better than nothing at all. India’s hope with Omicron remains that it is no worse than some passing flu. It is unprotected against anything worse.

Many scientists suggest that the Omicron mutation, which is less dangerous even if more contagious, could be the fate of the virus ahead. India’s hope, more than that of the more developed countries, remains that the lethal bite of the virus reduces on its own.

