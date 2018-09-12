English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Hurricane Florence Bears Down, Trump... Makes it About Trump
"We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida," the president tweeted, while also complaining that his administration was not appreciated for the "great job" it had done in Puerto Rico.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: As Hurricane Florence churned towards the US East Coast on Wednesday, Donald Trump assured Americans the government stood ready - and slipped in some bragging about his handling of monster storms in the past.
In his first tweet on the topic early, Trump urged residents in Florence's path to "be safe," assuring them federal emergency workers were "ready for the big one that's coming" - so far so normal for a US president addressing the population as a disaster looms.
Less conventionally, he also took the chance to talk up his past performance in the field - and take a swipe at those who question it.
"We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida," the president tweeted, complaining his administration had done "an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico" - which he called "an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan."
Trump's shot at Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz came after she derided his claim that the response to last year's devastating Hurricane Maria had been an "incredible unsung success."
"Shame on you," the mayor fired back Tuesday in response to Trump's boasts, calling the operation a "despicable act of neglect."
Hurricane Maria is now considered to have killed 2,975 people in Puerto Rico, according to a recently revised government toll. The longstanding official toll had been just 64.
As the United States braced for the impact of a potentially catastrophic new storm, the president's comments – and tone of voice – sparked outrage in opposition ranks.
"The gleeful excitement about the power of the hurricane is gross," tweeted Jen Psaki, a former advisor to Barack Obama.
"Lives and livelihoods are at risk. Stop tweeting," she urged. "Bunker down in the situation room, make sure resources are deployed and present the calm and sober voice Americans need during crises."
Currently a Category 4 hurricane, Florence is forecast to slam into the East Coast later this week, with up to 1.7 million people in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia under voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders.
In his first tweet on the topic early, Trump urged residents in Florence's path to "be safe," assuring them federal emergency workers were "ready for the big one that's coming" - so far so normal for a US president addressing the population as a disaster looms.
Less conventionally, he also took the chance to talk up his past performance in the field - and take a swipe at those who question it.
"We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida," the president tweeted, complaining his administration had done "an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico" - which he called "an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan."
Trump's shot at Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz came after she derided his claim that the response to last year's devastating Hurricane Maria had been an "incredible unsung success."
"Shame on you," the mayor fired back Tuesday in response to Trump's boasts, calling the operation a "despicable act of neglect."
Hurricane Maria is now considered to have killed 2,975 people in Puerto Rico, according to a recently revised government toll. The longstanding official toll had been just 64.
As the United States braced for the impact of a potentially catastrophic new storm, the president's comments – and tone of voice – sparked outrage in opposition ranks.
"The gleeful excitement about the power of the hurricane is gross," tweeted Jen Psaki, a former advisor to Barack Obama.
"Lives and livelihoods are at risk. Stop tweeting," she urged. "Bunker down in the situation room, make sure resources are deployed and present the calm and sober voice Americans need during crises."
Currently a Category 4 hurricane, Florence is forecast to slam into the East Coast later this week, with up to 1.7 million people in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia under voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Are Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu Participating in Salman's Show? Their Response
- Do We Already Know What The Next iPhone Looks Like?
- Kesari First Poster: Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute to the Martyrs of Saragarhi; See Pics
- Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket
- Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy Shock Olympic Silver Medallists at Japan Open
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...