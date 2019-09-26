Take the pledge to vote

As Impeachment Looms, Ukraine lawmaker Files Request for Full Transcript of Trump-Zelenskiy Call

According to a summary of the telephone call released by the Trump administration, Trump pressed Zelenskiy to investigate a political rival, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Reuters

Updated:September 26, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Kiev: Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko has filed an official request for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office to release a full transcript of Zelenskiy's July call with President Donald Trump, Interfax Ukraine said on Thursday.

According to a summary of the telephone call released by the Trump administration on Wednesday, Trump pressed Zelenskiy to investigate a political rival, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Goncharenko wants a full transcript, translated into Ukrainian, Interfax said, citing a Facebook post where Goncharenko had also pasted a scanned copy of his request. Zelenskiy's office would not immediately comment.

