English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As India Successfully Fires BrahMos, Pakistan Gets Missile Tracking Equipment From China
Chinese authorities are said to have declassified information on the deal on Wednesday. The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said that China was the first to export such sensitive equipment to Pakistan.
In this file photo, a Pakistan national flag flies alongside a Chinese national flag. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: In an unprecedented exchange, China has sold Pakistan a high-tech missile tracking system that will allow the Islamic republic to improve its military development.
A report in the South China Morning Post did not divulge details of how much Pakistan paid for it but said that it had evidence of China supporting Pakistan’s developing missile programme.
The revelation comes just as India announced the successful flight-test of its precision strike BrahMos weapon, which is also called the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile.
Chinese authorities are said to have declassified information on the deal on Wednesday. The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said that China was the first to export such sensitive equipment to Pakistan.
A researcher with CAS also confirmed the development to the newspaper. “An optical system is a critical component in missile testing. It usually comes with a pair of high-performance telescopes equipped with a laser ranger, high-speed camera, infrared detector and a centralised computer system that automatically captures and follows moving targets,” the paper reported.
Not just the exchange of the equipment, Chinese officials also reportedly enjoyed VIP treatment during the three months that it took for them to assemble and calibrate the tracking equipment and also train the staff in operating it.
The researcher was quoted as saying that China had given a pair of eyes. “They can use them to look at whatever they want to see, even the Moon.”
This is not the first time that there has been an exchange of defence equipment and weapons between the two allies. Pakistan has previously got warships, fighters, short-range missiles from China.
Also Watch
A report in the South China Morning Post did not divulge details of how much Pakistan paid for it but said that it had evidence of China supporting Pakistan’s developing missile programme.
The revelation comes just as India announced the successful flight-test of its precision strike BrahMos weapon, which is also called the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile.
Chinese authorities are said to have declassified information on the deal on Wednesday. The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) said that China was the first to export such sensitive equipment to Pakistan.
A researcher with CAS also confirmed the development to the newspaper. “An optical system is a critical component in missile testing. It usually comes with a pair of high-performance telescopes equipped with a laser ranger, high-speed camera, infrared detector and a centralised computer system that automatically captures and follows moving targets,” the paper reported.
Not just the exchange of the equipment, Chinese officials also reportedly enjoyed VIP treatment during the three months that it took for them to assemble and calibrate the tracking equipment and also train the staff in operating it.
The researcher was quoted as saying that China had given a pair of eyes. “They can use them to look at whatever they want to see, even the Moon.”
This is not the first time that there has been an exchange of defence equipment and weapons between the two allies. Pakistan has previously got warships, fighters, short-range missiles from China.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Data Leak: How The Scam Has Shaken The Politics Worldwide
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in a Budget of Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 7.5 Lakh
- Did Sylvester Stallone Just Get Confused Between Salman Khan and Bobby Deol?
- Usain Bolt Set to Begin Borussia Dortmund Trial on Friday
- Facebook Data Breach: If Germany and Brazil Can, What Stops India From Summoning Social Media Giant?