As Ladakh Tensions Grow, Foreign Ministers of India, China and Russia to Attend Meeting at SCO

China on Wednesday confirmed that its Foreign Minister will attend a meeting with India's S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Moscow on Thursday. The talks will come in the backdrop of increasing tensions between the two neighbours over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The luncheon meeting will take place among Jaishankar, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi. The date has not yet been released.

"The three foreign ministers will have a luncheon meeting," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press briefing. "State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers in Russia from September 10 to 16.

Zhao refused to divulge if Jaishankar and Wang will hold bilateral talks. "We will release relevant information regarding the specific schedules in due course. At present I have nothing to offer," he said.

Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held "excellent talks" with Lavrov during which they discussed bilateral strategic ties and exchanged views on the international situation.