As Macron Creates 'Conditions' for Trump-Rouhani Meet, US Prez Shrugs it Off With 'Right Time' Explanation
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that 'the conditions for a meeting' between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani had been created.
File photos of Donald Trump and Hassan Rouhani.
Biarritz: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was ready to meet his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani if the circumstances were "correct."
"If the circumstances were correct, I would certainly agree to that," he said at the G7 summit in France, where President Emmanuel Macron attempted to defuse the tensions between Tehran and Washington by hosting Iran's foreign minister for talks.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that "the conditions for a meeting" between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani had been created. Macron said he hoped it could take place in the next few weeks, adding: "Nothing is for sure, things are eminently fragile."
