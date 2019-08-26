Biarritz: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was ready to meet his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani if the circumstances were "correct."

"If the circumstances were correct, I would certainly agree to that," he said at the G7 summit in France, where President Emmanuel Macron attempted to defuse the tensions between Tehran and Washington by hosting Iran's foreign minister for talks.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that "the conditions for a meeting" between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani had been created. Macron said he hoped it could take place in the next few weeks, adding: "Nothing is for sure, things are eminently fragile."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.