As Taliban Take Over Afghanistan, Islamic Countries Give Mixed Signals. All You Need to Know

As the Taliban takes grip over Afghanistan, countries are watching the game closely in Kabul. While some countries have shown interest in maintaining good ties with Kabul, including China and Russia, others have maintained silence or chose to wait till the dust settles down.

Amid all the action going on around Kabul, Islamic countries are also keeping a close eye on the situation in Kabul. In a statement earlier this months, the OIC (Organization of Islamic Countries) has expressed concern over civilian deaths and escalation of violence in Afghanistan.

However, after Taliban takes control over Kabul, OIC Secretary-General has apprised Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi of the OIC Executive Meeting that has been convened in Jeddah on August 22 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Here is a list of OIC countries who have taken side on Taliban or extended help in the refugee crisis emerging from Afghanistan:

Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday held telephonic interactions with his counterparts from Russia, Germany Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, and with the OIC chief on the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan is said to be among the top allies of the Taliban regime with connections between the group and Pakistan’s ISI.

Exclusive photos accessed by CNN-News18 show ISI Chief Hameed Faiz meeting top Taliban leaders in Kandahar. It is believed that Pakistan is set to play a major role in the formation of a new government in Kabul. The country also hosts the largest number of refugees from Afghanistan at 14.5 lakh.

Qatar

Qatar, a small country in the West Asia, is playing an important role in the Afghan dispute. The political office of the Taliban is in Qatar and the country has been mediating the talks between US and Taliban since 2018. Qatar has provided the Taliban with a base and political facilities to carry out political and military talks with America on its soil. The US is withdrawing from Afghanistan only after its agreement with the Taliban last year.

Currently thousands of refugees who have fled Afghanistan are temporarily hosted in Qatar. It is among the countries that will act as transit for those fleeing Afghanistan.

Iran

Iran is not only a neighbour to Afghanistan but the growing power of the Taliban has raised concerns for the Shia-majority country. In a statement issued on Friday, Iran asked the Taliban to guarantee the security of its embassy staff in Kabul and Herat. On the other hand, Turkmenistan has tried to strengthen ties with the Taliban. Turkmenistan called Taliban leaders for talks as soon as the Taliban took control of the border. In July, a Taliban delegation had met the Iranian foreign minister in Tehran.

Iran has been hosting Afghan refugees in the past. The country hosts second highest Afghan refugees (after Pakistan) at 7.8 lakhs.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has maintained a silence over the developments in Afghanistan. Saudi Arabia maintains good relations with both Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to a report in BBC, the country has maintained a distance with the affairs, ever since the peace talks in Qatar in 2018. Even after Taliban takes control over Afghanistan, the country hasn’t made any public comment on the development.

Turkey

Turkey is offering to protect Kabul’s strategic airport after the U.S. forces leave, despite the Taliban’s advance. Some say Turkey has a vested interest in Afghanistan’s stability, but Turkish officials play down the diplomatic aspects of the mission and stress the importance of relieving the suffering in Afghanistan. However, Taliban is not happy with Turkey’s intention and has threatened Turkey not to send its troops to Kabul airport. Turkey has close ties with Pakistan and with Pakistan’s Taliban, so Turkey’s role in Afghanistan could be important.

Turkey is the fourth highest country in terms of hosting Afghan refugees as it hosts 1.29 lakh refugees.

