As Thai King Marries Bodyguard in Surprise Gesture, Here Are More Such Royal Love Stories
From Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle, to Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden tying the knot with her former personal trainer Daniel Westling, there have been a number of royals who married out of love, to commoners.
A ceremony in which Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn 'legally married' Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya in Bangkok. (Image: AFP)
Mere days before his official coronation, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, on Wednesday, married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the official title of Queen Suthida.
Some royal observers and foreign media had linked Suthida romantically with the king, but the palace had previously never acknowledged any relationship -- until the surprise wedding.
While it may come as a surprise to some, royals marrying commoners are not that much of a rarity. From Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle, to Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden tying the knot with her former personal trainer Daniel Westling, there have been a number of royals who married out of love, to commoners. Here's looking at 6 such royal couples.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The British royal married the American actress in a much-publicised wedding on May 19, 2018. With the marriage, Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness Kilkeel. The couple is expecting their first baby soon.
Wallis Simpson and The Duke of Windsor: The American socialite grew up in Baltimore and was married twice before wedding the Duke (formerly King Edward VIII of Great Britain). However, in a truly romantic gesture, he gave up his throne and title to be with her.
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier: Famed American actress Kelly was born in Pennsylvania and found Hollywood fame in movies like To Catch a
Thief, Rear Window among others. She met Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1955 and the couple was married in an extravagant wedding a year later.
Sonja and King Harald: The daughter of a merchant, she married the future King Harald V of Norway in 1968. The then king of Norway was initially opposed to the match because she is a commoner.
Masako Owada and Crown Prince Naruhito: A Harvard graduate, Masako's aspirations towards a diplomatic career led her to meet Crown Prince Naruhito who courted her for years. They finally wed in 1993 and are set to become emperor and empress of Japan in 2019.
Daniel Westling and Crown Princess Victoria: Unlike the other Cinderella stories, the Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden married her former personal trainer Daniel Westling in Stockholm in 2010. After the wedding, Daniel's royal title became, Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland.
