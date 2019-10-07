As Trade War Continues, Donald Trump Economic Adviser Says Delisting Chinese Firms 'Not on the Table'
He added that the administration had convened a 'study group' to examine those issues, but said it was 'very early' in its deliberations.
Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow (Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser on Monday said the administration had begun studying US investor protections in China, but that delisting Chinese companies traded on US exchanges "is not on the table."
"The delisting is not on the table. I don't know where that came from," Larry Kudlow told reporters.
"What we're looking at, actually, is investor protection, US investor protections ... transparency and compliance with a number of laws," he said, citing complaints from exchanges.
He added that the administration had convened a "study group" to examine those issues, but said it was "very early" in its deliberations.
Kudlow's remarks come days before top US officials will welcome a senior Chinese delegation for another round of trade talks. The White House confirmed on Monday the talks would begin Thursday.
Shares in several US-listed Chinese companies rose following Kudlow's comments, with Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based Alibaba up 1.55% and JD.com and Baidu Inc up 0.41% and 0.63%, respectively.
His remarks came several days after reports the administration was considering delisting Chinese companies. Sources said such a move, ratcheting up trade tensions between the world's two leading economies, would be part of a broader effort to limit US investment in Chinese firms.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Sign Petition to Nominate Robert Downey Jr in Oscar 2020 for Avengers Endgame
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Watch Promo Teasing 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Return
- Vodafone Testing Open Cellular Radio Tech That Could Lower Cellphone Rates
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter
- Gianluigi Buffon Compares Messi to Federer and Says Ronaldo is Like Nadal