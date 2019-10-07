Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

As Trade War Continues, Donald Trump Economic Adviser Says Delisting Chinese Firms 'Not on the Table'

He added that the administration had convened a 'study group' to examine those issues, but said it was 'very early' in its deliberations.

Reuters

Updated:October 7, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
As Trade War Continues, Donald Trump Economic Adviser Says Delisting Chinese Firms 'Not on the Table'
Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow (Reuters)

Washington: US President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser on Monday said the administration had begun studying US investor protections in China, but that delisting Chinese companies traded on US exchanges "is not on the table."

"The delisting is not on the table. I don't know where that came from," Larry Kudlow told reporters.

"What we're looking at, actually, is investor protection, US investor protections ... transparency and compliance with a number of laws," he said, citing complaints from exchanges.

He added that the administration had convened a "study group" to examine those issues, but said it was "very early" in its deliberations.

Kudlow's remarks come days before top US officials will welcome a senior Chinese delegation for another round of trade talks. The White House confirmed on Monday the talks would begin Thursday.

Shares in several US-listed Chinese companies rose following Kudlow's comments, with Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based Alibaba up 1.55% and JD.com and Baidu Inc up 0.41% and 0.63%, respectively.

His remarks came several days after reports the administration was considering delisting Chinese companies. Sources said such a move, ratcheting up trade tensions between the world's two leading economies, would be part of a broader effort to limit US investment in Chinese firms.

