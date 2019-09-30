As UK Finds itself in a Fix, Here’s How the Brexit Deal will Help Indians

UK’s exit from the European Union has caused a lot of turmoil in the past months, along with former Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation. As the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson is adamant on October 31 deadline for Brexit, the top politicians of UK find themselves in a fix. Johnson has so far failed to deny holding talks with EU heads of state to request they block any request for a Brexit extension.

Despite the constant uncertainty, Brexit might hold certain benefits for India, including the government and its citizens. As the UK might possibly break off EU on October 31, here’s all that is in stores for Indians post the deal:

1.Brexit serves an opportunity for India to reset the legal terms of its trade with the UK and EU. This can be done at the multilateral level, and through free trade agreements. As UK exists from England, India will not have to depend on it to necessarily deal with the EU.

2. Once UK breaks off from EU, it will have its own say on the immigration policies than being ruled by EU laws. This also means that more Indians will get an opportunity to be in England.

3. Brexit had also raised employment hopes of Indians going to study in the UK. This is because, post-Brexit deal, the students from non-EU and EU countries will have to go through the application of work-visa permit, giving everyone equal chances.

4. As recently pointed by British High Commissioner to India, Dominic Asquith, India's importance in the eyes of the United Kingdom as trade and investment partner would increase if `No Deal Brexit' happens.

5. On the travel part, visiting the Republic of Ireland and cities like Dublin will mean crossing the British border into the European Union. However, this will have no impact for Indians travellers who travel with a UK- Irish Visa. However, crossing into the Republic of Ireland could require an additional Schengen Visa.

