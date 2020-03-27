WORLD

1-MIN READ

As US Coronavirus Cases Overtakes China's, Trump Says Will Speak with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump leads the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)

With 82,404 cases of infection, the United States has now surpassed virus hotspots China and Italy, according to a tracker run by Johns Hopkins University.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
Washington: President Donald Trump said he will speak by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later Thursday as the United States overtook China as the country with the most coronavirus cases.

Trump told a press conference he would be speaking to President Xi at 9 pm (6:30 AM IST Friday).

However, Trump cast doubt on this, saying "you don't know what the numbers are in China."

