Asian Countries Flattened Covid-19 Curve, But Travelers From Europe are 'Reimporting' Coronavirus

A country-wise assessment of Covid-19 preparedness will reveal four clear winners -- Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea. The Asian countries closely observed the events that were unfolding in China and swiftly swung into action. They had learned key lessons from the SARS outbreak, which had erupted around two decades ago, Wired reported.

These countries rushed to tighten immigration, stationed public health workers to trace contacts of those infected, directed hospitals to gear up and proactively put out accurate information.

“They flattened their curves before the rest of the world understood there would be curves to flatten,” the Wired report noted. However, figures from recent weeks show that the curves have taken a sharp turn for the worse. The number of new infections in these places is inching upward, the report said.

The number of new infections is still relatively low when compared to countries like the United States, which had close to 1000 new cases on March and nearly 30,000 new cases on April 2, or even Italy where cases climaxed on March 21 with 5,557 cases, the report adds.

What’s causing panic in the “would-be success-story” places is a sudden upward trend in the number of infections. These wicked new numbers are arriving from somewhere else altogether and this pattern can offer clues into the phase that lies ahead for the US, the report notes.

The main difficulty lies in the fact that viruses traverse aggressively beyond geographical boundaries. So, these countries are now witnessing, what the report terms “reimportation” of the disease – infections that arise because of “inbound travelers from places that aren’t winning their fight against Covid-19.”

Initially, some cases from China penetrated the barriers in Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan and spread through communities. This continued through February and caused much panic.

That was worrisome, but the general escalation remained slow. But a lot has changed since the pandemic acquired transnational status and now, infections are making an unwelcome return.

“There were just a small number, and then they kind of disappeared,” Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong told Wired.

“But at the end of February and early March we started to get more imported cases from Europe. Hong Kong got a lot from Europe, the US, and other parts of the world, and Taiwan got a lot from the US,” he added.

This resulted in a handful of fresh unlinked local infections, causing the numbers to increase again.

Up until then, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan had managed to keep meticulous containment within their borders, keeping track of almost all infections, aggressively following contact tracing and isolation practices, the report said.

Taiwan had connected its immigration database to its national health system while Singapore imposed heavy fines for anyone violation social distancing and published detailed findings, the report said.

“The problem is, you don’t pick up every single person, especially when the people with mild symptoms know if they get tested they’re going to be isolated, and their friends and family are going to be isolated,” Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong was quoted as saying by Wired.

The virus’s ostensible comeback will result in different containment actions in different areas. Existing measures in Hong Kong were stringent already. Meanwhile, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan have all put in place even tighter social distancing measures and immigration checks.

Nationals who are allowed to enter will likely be put in 14-day quarantines and will be closely watched thanks to applications on their smartphones, the report added.

Coronavirus, however, is not going away for good anytime soom.

“We’re not going to eliminate it. We’re going to have to face the prospect that it is always going to be around, but hopefully in small numbers, until we can identify an effective treatment or vaccine,” Cowling adds.