Asim Munir Likely to be Pakistan's New ISI Chief in First Big Appointment by Imran Khan

The current chief of Pakistan's powerful spy agency ISI, Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar, retires on Monday.

Updated:October 1, 2018, 8:02 AM IST
Asim Munir Likely to be Pakistan's New ISI Chief in First Big Appointment by Imran Khan
It is highly expected that Lt Gen Munir would be appointed as the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), The News reported. (Photo from www.ispr.gov.pk)
Lt Gen Asim Munir is expected to be the new chief of Pakistan's powerful spy agency ISI after its current boss, Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar, retires on Monday, according to media reports.

The Army Promotion Board headed by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa approved the promotions of six generals in place of five generals who are retiring on Monday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the promoted officers are: Maj Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Vice Chief of General Staff Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar, ISI DG (Planning) Maj Gen Abdul Aziz, Military Intelligence Director General Maj Gen Asim Munir, Maj Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan and Frontier Corps IG Maj Gen Waseem Ashraf.

It is highly expected that Lt Gen Munir would be appointed as the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), The News reported. Lt Gen Mukhtar assumed the office of ISI director general in December, 2016.

The new ISI chief will be appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, The Express Tribune reported. Army chief General Bajwa on Friday met Khan along with the current ISI chief.

Usually, the army chief sends three names for the coveted slot and the prime minister has the authority to pick any one of them, the report added.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
