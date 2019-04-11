LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Assange Charged in US with Computer Hacking Conspiracy

Julian Assange faces up to five years in jail on a federal charge of 'conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified US government computer,' according to a statement.

AFP

Updated:April 11, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
Assange Charged in US with Computer Hacking Conspiracy
Julian Assange is removed from Ecuadorian embassy in London. (Video grab)
Washington: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested in London on a US warrant charging him over his alleged role in a massive leak of military and diplomatic documents in 2010, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Assange faces up to five years in jail on a federal charge of "conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified US government computer," according to a statement.

The indictment alleges Assange conspired with Chelsea Manning, a former US Army intelligence analyst, to crack a password stored on Department of Defense computers, leading to "one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States," the statement said.
