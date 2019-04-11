English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assange Charged in US with Computer Hacking Conspiracy
Julian Assange faces up to five years in jail on a federal charge of 'conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified US government computer,' according to a statement.
Julian Assange is removed from Ecuadorian embassy in London. (Video grab)
Washington: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested in London on a US warrant charging him over his alleged role in a massive leak of military and diplomatic documents in 2010, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
Assange faces up to five years in jail on a federal charge of "conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for agreeing to break a password to a classified US government computer," according to a statement.
The indictment alleges Assange conspired with Chelsea Manning, a former US Army intelligence analyst, to crack a password stored on Department of Defense computers, leading to "one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States," the statement said.
