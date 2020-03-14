English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Associated Press Closes Washington DC Office After Journalist Exhibits Coronavirus Symptoms

Medics transport a patient through heavy rain into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Washington. (Reuters)

The staffer was one of hundreds of journalists at a journalism convention last week in New Orleans where an attendee later tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 14, 2020, 11:25 AM IST
The Associated Press is temporarily closing its office from Friday in Washington DC after one of its staff journalists, who had direct contact with a possible coronavirus patient, showed some symptoms of illness, the AP reported.

The staffer was one of hundreds of journalists at a journalism convention last week in New Orleans where an attendee later tested positive for the coronavirus, the news agency said in a news report.

A colleague of the journalist in the DC office also showed some symptoms and the AP told staffers there to work from home until at least Tuesday, according to the report.

