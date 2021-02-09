News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Astrazeneca CEO Says Covid-19 Vaccine Should Work Against Severe Disease
1-MIN READ

Astrazeneca CEO Says Covid-19 Vaccine Should Work Against Severe Disease

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca is checked. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP)

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca is checked. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP)

AstraZeneca is a major supplier to a WHO-backed vaccine-sharing scheme called COVAX.

AstraZeneca's Chief Executive said on Tuesday that the results of a study showing its COVID-19 vaccine had little effect against mild disease were concerning but stressed that it should work against severe forms.

"It is of course a concern," Pascal Soriot said of the study at a World Health Organization meeting. "Having said that the patients in the study were patients with mild disease and we believe the vaccine should still protect against severe disease."

AstraZeneca is a major supplier to a WHO-backed vaccine-sharing scheme called COVAX.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...