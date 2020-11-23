AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Can Be 90% Effective, Results Show

LONDON: AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus , developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen.

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency,” Pascal Soriot, Astra’s chief executive, said in a statement.

The British drugmaker’s preliminary trial results mark a fresh breakthrough in the fight against a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.4 million people and roiled the global economy.

